Fox’s Janice Dean DROPS Critique on Emmy Award for Cuomo’s COVID Press Chats

Fox Information meteorologist Janice Dean bluntly spoke out on America’s Newsroom Monday morning on the Worldwide Emmys granting an award to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo for being a Democrat — er, for his fantastic COVID briefings. Each of Dean’s in-laws died in New York nursing properties from COVID-19 after Cuomo pushed COVID sufferers into nursing properties to get better.

Fox host Sandra Smith for response, noting this is able to be the primary Thanksgiving with out her in-laws.

SANDRA DEAN: I did not assume that the governor may make me extra shocked after his management ebook, after all, was launched over a month in the past and he’s been on a self-congratulations tour to the entire tv and radio stations speaking about his management and the way he flattened the curve right here in New York Metropolis as circumstances rise. My in-laws had been on the curve he flattened. It’s jaw-dropping, it’s insulting, it’s sickening to see him settle for an award for his management that we don’t have solutions to relating to the coronavirus sufferers going into nursing properties for 46 days due to his govt order.

Fox host Sandra Smith learn the Emmy quotation from Worldwide Emmys president Bruce Paisner: “The 111 day by day briefings labored properly as a result of he successfully created tv exhibits with characters, plot strains and tales of success and failure. Individuals all over the world tuned in to search out out what was going on and New York Robust grew to become a image of the dedication to struggle again.”

The Washington Examiner reported that in October, Dean joined a throng of protesters who stuffed a casket positioned outdoors of a Brooklyn nursing dwelling with about 6,500 copies of Cuomo’s new ebook on the coronavirus.

Dean mentioned she’s by no means obtained any private communication from the governor, however employees did attain out: “I did get a response from his workplace … on Friday and his workplace requested when my husband’s mother and father died, the precise dates and what nursing properties they had been in. That’s the one response I’ve ever gotten and to me that’s a query of ‘Show it to us that your husband’s mother and father died.’ How insulting!”