Fox Information Continues to Give Air Time to the Dominion Election Conspiracy Principle That Have Alrra

Jonathan Turley, a professor of constitutional regulation on the George Washington College and authorized analyst, appeared on “Fox and Pals” this morning and appeared to lend credence to a conspiracy concept about voting programs that has already been debunked.

“In Michigan, you had 1000’s of vote that went to [President-elect Joe] Biden that belonged to [President Donald] Trump,” Turley mentioned. “Now that doesn’t imply that there’s a nefarious objective. It is a new software program that’s apparently susceptible to human error. And it was used, it was fairly ubiquitous, it was utilized in a large number of states, about half the districts in Michigan.”

“And it’s one of many causes a few of us are saying ‘Let’s check out this, let’s open it as much as ensure that software program programs like that operate appropriately,’” he continued, including that “human error” can “go on to have an effect on a number of votes.”

“Fox and Pals” co-host Steve Doocy went on to emphasize that voting machines maintained by Dominion Voting Methods, a voting software program firm utilized in 28 states, have been susceptible.

You’ll be able to watch the change beneath.

Jonathan Turley falsely claims Dominion voting machines in Michigan switched “1000’s” of Trump votes to Biden votes. Dominion machines have been solely utilized in one MI county that had issues, all of which have been human error, and none of which affected outcomes. https://t.co/qXLuifcfM6 pic.twitter.com/Xz7A6O5Ct9 — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) November 13, 2020

However the declare that Dominion voting machines have been compromised indirectly has already been debunked. A statement posted yesterday by the federal Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Safety Company (CISA), a part of a joint assertion from the Election Infrastructure Authorities Coordinating Council and the Election Infrastructure Sector Coordinating Govt Committees, discovered “no proof that any voting system deleted or misplaced votes, modified votes, or was in any approach compromised.” The assertion went on to consult with the 2020 basic election as “probably the most safe in American historical past.”

These details didn’t cease President Trump from urging his Twitter followers to observe a broadcast from Fox Information host Sean Hannity that gave nonetheless extra air time to the Dominion conspiracy concept, which originated from the pro-Trump One America Information Community (OANN).

Should see @seanhannity takedown of the horrible, inaccurate and something however safe Dominion Voting System which is utilized in States the place tens of 1000’s of votes have been stolen from us and given to Biden. Likewise, the Nice @LouDobbs has a confirming and highly effective piece! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 13, 2020

OANN claimed, citing “knowledge evaluation” and with out offering any clear proof, that Dominion “deleted 2.7 million Trump votes nationwide.” A New York Instances investigation discovered that there have been explanations for voting irregularities in circumstances in Michigan and Georgia that concerned Dominion software program.

“The Dominion software program was utilized in solely two of the 5 counties that had issues in Michigan and Georgia, and in each occasion there was an in depth rationalization for what had occurred. In the entire circumstances, software program didn’t have an effect on the vote counts,” the Instances reported.

The outlet went on to notice that “Within the two Michigan counties that had errors, the inaccuracies have been due to human errors, not software program issues, in accordance with the Michigan Division of State, county officers and election-security specialists. Solely one of many two Michigan counties used Dominion software program.”

Points in three Georgia counties “had different explanations,” they continued. “In a single county, an obvious downside with Dominion software program delayed officers’ reporting of the vote tallies, however didn’t have an effect on the precise vote rely. In two different counties, a separate firm’s software program slowed ballot staff’ capacity to check-in voters.”