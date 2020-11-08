Home Stock Market Former Fox Information anchor Megyn Kelly taunts Joe Biden, tangles with critics

Former Fox Information anchor Megyn Kelly taunts Joe Biden, tangles with critics

Olivia Blevins
In one in all his first tweets as president-elect, Joe Biden on Saturday evening referred to as for “A nation united. A nation strengthened. A nation healed.”

Let’s simply say one former Fox Information anchor wasn’t feeling it.

The tweet didn’t sit effectively with a number of critics, together with Ian Bremmer, president of consulting agency Eurasia Group, who accused Kelly of lacking a chance to take part in, on the very least, an try and carry unity to a fractured nation.

“Perhaps a great time for everybody with affect to strive main by instance,” Bremmer wrote. ” Meaning duty for what we every write. Respectfully, @megynkelly, you are able to do higher.”

Her response:

Kelly then tangled with a former Obama speechwriter, who hammered her as “actually pathetic” for her jab at Biden and accused her of sounding “like Donald Trump spreading conspiracies a couple of basement.” Once more, as she did a lot of Sunday morning, she fought again:

Kelly’s busy Twitter morning additionally included selecting a battle with AOC:

fires on Sunday, it was the “basement” remark that appeared to attract probably the most backlash:

