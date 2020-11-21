FoodBoss provides help for direct supply from eating places – TechCrunch

FoodBoss goals to be one thing like Kayak for on-line meals ordering — the place the place you may search throughout totally different service and apps to seek out the bottom costs and quickest supply occasions.

One limitation, nevertheless, is the truth that the service was restricted to third-party providers like Uber Eats and Postmates, with no approach to order from the restaurant itself — till not too long ago, with the launch of a brand new characteristic referred to as Restaurant Direct.

FoodBoss co-founder and CEO Michael DiBenedetto mentioned that eating places are inserting an rising emphasis on accepting supply and pickup orders instantly, each to avoid wasting on the charges they pay to third-party providers, and in addition to have a direct relationship with their clients.

“The principle downside is that they spent all this cash to construct out the [ordering] infrastructure, however they don’t essentially know that they should spend advertising {dollars} to drive shoppers to their website or app,” DiBenedetto mentioned. “That’s the place we’re actually serving to.”

Restaurant Direct might current some extra technical hurdles, as a result of it’s going to require FoodBoss to combine with quite a lot of ordering techniques. DiBenedetto mentioned the corporate will likely be connecting by means of APIs in some circumstances and may also work instantly with restaurant IT departments.

He emphasised that FoodBoss will stay agnostic about the way you order — the objective is simply to point out you all of the choices, and to spotlight the ordering technique that finest matches your priorities.

“At FoodBoss, we’re centered on ensuring we’re serving to third events and [restaurants] have a decrease general advertising value,” DiBenedetto continued. “Everyone desires to be worthwhile on supply.”

The primary restaurant accessible by means of Restaurant Direct is Lou Malnati’s in Chicago, with plans so as to add Sbarro in a number of markets subsequent 12 months. In an announcement, Lou Malnati’s president, Heather Stege, mentioned, “The problem for eating places is having the ability to serve clients by means of the customers most well-liked channels, whereas nonetheless offering them with distinctive meals. FoodBoss helps simplify that by providing a number of choices, together with our personal, to draw clients.”