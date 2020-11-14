FLASHBACK: 3 Finest Examples of NON-‘Unity’ From the Liberal Media in 2016

Now that journalists and media shops are telling us it’s time for togetherness and to celebrate the election of Joe Biden, it’s price remembering what “unity” regarded like in 2016. Far left hosts and celebrities weren’t so massive on the approaching collectively. On November 9, 2016, Rachel Maddow in contrast the election of Donald Trump to… the Cuban Missile Disaster: “We have confronted crises earlier than as a rustic. Generally they’re, , malfunctions. Generally they’re on the point of nuclear battle. Most instances, it is someplace in between.”

This is Maddow’s post-Trump win rant:

We have confronted crises earlier than as a rustic. Generally they’re, , malfunctions. Generally they’re the brink of nuclear battle. Most instances it is someplace in between. However we rise to the event, we all the time do. We improvise, we do what we will, we step up. There are protests on the streets tonight, massive ones. There’s controversy already over how the president-elect is treating the press on his journey to the White Home tomorrow. There are doomsday plans going into motion throughout this nation proper now when it comes to civil rights. … It is a massive to-do checklist.

On November 14, 2016, The Washington Put up’s Eugene Robinson echoed Rush Limbaugh and hoped Trump failed:

If a traditional Republican had been elected, I may say the well mannered and socially acceptable factor, one thing like “I didn’t help So-and-So, however he will likely be my president, too, and I want him success.” However I can’t want Trump success in rounding up and deporting hundreds of thousands of individuals or banning Muslims from coming into the nation or reinstituting torture as an instrument of U.S. coverage. In these and different divisive, merciless, unwise initiatives, I want him failure….

Unity?

On November 14, 2016, Avengers director Joss Whedon demanded that Trump not be “allowed” to take workplace.

Unity?

Bear in mind all of this as Democrats and liberals within the media demand a fast concession and speedy “unity” to the needs of Biden and Democrats.

