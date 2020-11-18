Fisher-Worth Little Folks Christmas Story solely $25 (Reg. $34!) | Cash Saving Mother®

| Gretchen

This publish could include affiliate hyperlinks. Learn my disclosure coverage here

Searching for a nativity set? This can be a nice deal on this extremely rated Fisher-Worth Little Folks Christmas Story!

Amazon has this Fisher-Price Little People Christmas Story on sale for just $25 proper now!

This set is ideal for little children and toddlers. Press down on angel to activate track & light-up star.

Sign up for a free trial of Amazon Prime to get free 2-day delivery. And don’t neglect you’ll be able to sign up for Swagbucks to earn free present playing cards to make use of on offers on Amazon.

Thanks, Freebie Shark!