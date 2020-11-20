FireEye acquires cybersecurity investigation firm Reply Software program for $186M, whereas asserting it obtained a $400M funding from Blackstone and ClearSky (Ron Miller/TechCrunch)

Home Tech FireEye acquires cybersecurity investigation firm Reply Software program for $186M, whereas asserting...

Ron Miller / TechCrunch:

FireEye acquires cybersecurity investigation firm Reply Software program for $186M, whereas asserting it obtained a $400M funding from Blackstone and ClearSky  —  The safety sector is ever frothy and acquisitive.  Simply final week Palo Alto Networks grabbed Expanse for $800 million.

