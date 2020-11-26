Matthew Bultman / Bloomberg Legislation:
Submitting: Xerox PARC accuses Fb and Twitter of patent infringement, together with via instruments each corporations use to sluggish the unfold of misinformation — A Xerox Corp. subsidiary has accused Twitter Inc. and Fb Inc. of infringing a number of of its patents, together with via instruments …
Submitting: Xerox PARC accuses Fb and Twitter of patent infringement, together with via instruments each corporations use to sluggish the unfold of misinformation (Matthew Bultman/Bloomberg Legislation)
Matthew Bultman / Bloomberg Legislation: