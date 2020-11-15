Fareed Zakaria Likens Trump Contesting Election to Pre-Nazi Germany

On Sunday’s Fareed Zakaria GPS, as he opened the present complaining about President Donald Trump refusing to concede defeat, host Zakaria likened the actions of the President and his supporters to “ultra-right-wingers” in Twenties Germany who helped give rise to Adolf Hitler by scapegoating Jews and communists for the nation’s lack of World Battle I.

The CNN host even provocatively learn a quote from Hitler, and instantly adopted it up with a video clip of Republican former Home Speaker and Fox Information contributor Newt Gingrich as if to equate the 2.

After recalling President Trump’s resistance to conceding and his seek for election fraud, Zakaria ominously warned:

The historic parallel that appears most acceptable right now is a really darkish one. After Germany surrendered on the finish of World Battle I, ultra-right-wing teams concocted the fantasy that Germany was really on the verge of successful the battle in November 1918 however surrendered due to a conspiracy to destroy the nation plotted by sure communists and Jews.

He quickly learn a quote of Hitler exploiting Germany’s lack of World Battle I:

Hitler usually raised the subject throughout his rise to energy. In a 1922 speech, he mentioned, “We should name to account the November criminals of 1918. It can’t be that two million Germans ought to have fallen in useless and afterwards one ought to sit down as pals on the similar desk with traitors. No, we don’t pardon. We demand vengeance.”

Zakaria then instantly jumped to a clip of Gingrich from an look on Fox Information Channel:

FAREED ZAKARIA: At this time, Newt Gingrich says this about Biden. NEWT GINGRICH, FORMER HOUSE SPEAKER: I believe he must do a lot to persuade Republicans that that is something besides a left-wing energy seize financed by individuals like George Soros, deeply laid in on the native degree. [editing jump] It’s totally onerous for me to grasp how we will work collectively.

After enjoying a clip of actor and conservative activist Jon Voight attacking the left, Zakaria anxious that Republicans will cheat in future elections:

The historian, Timothy Snyder, factors to the hazard of such rhetoric: “When you’ve got been stabbed within the again, then every thing is permitted. Claiming {that a} honest election was foul is preparation for an election that’s foul. In case you persuade your voters that the opposite facet has cheated, you are promising them that you just your self will cheat subsequent time. Having bent the principles, you then have to interrupt them.”

This episode of CNN’s Fareed Zakaria GPS was sponsored by SafeLite. Their contact info is linked.

Related transcript follows: