Failed One Time period President (Trump) Resurfaces However Runs Away From Reporters’ Questions

Trump lastly confirmed his face in public after dropping the election, however he ran off and took no questions from reporters.

Right here is how Trump’s Rose Backyard occasion ended:

Trump ends the occasion and walks away with out taking questions pic.twitter.com/fb9D3KHcyV — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 13, 2020

It has been one of many constant tells of Trump’s habits for the final 4 years. When issues are going badly, Trump runs away from reporters and refuses to reply questions.

Earlier within the occasion, Trump did crack the door a tad on the concept he won’t be president anymore quickly. In line with the White Houe Pool Report as supplied to PoliticusUSA, “Ideally we received’t go to a lockdown. I cannot go — this administration won’t be going to a lockdown. Hopefully the, the — no matter occurs sooner or later, who is aware of which administration shall be. I suppose time will inform, However I can let you know this administration won’t go to a lockdown.”

Everyone knows which administration it’s going to be, and it isn’t going to be Donald Trump’s.

Trump remains to be publicly taking part in the sport of pretending that he’ll nonetheless be within the White Home after January 20, 2021, however he received’t be.

Donald Trump remains to be holding occasions and attempting to faux like he didn’t lose, however his working away from reporters steered that he is aware of he’s a failed one-term president.

