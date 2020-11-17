Additional 30% off Adidas Child’s Sneakers = Sneakers as little as $25.20 shipped! | Cash Saving Mother®

| Gretchen

This submit could comprise affiliate hyperlinks. Learn my disclosure coverage here

Love Adidas footwear? You’ll be able to rating some nice offers on child’s sneakers proper now!

Adidas is providing an extra 30% off Kid’s Sneakers once you use the promo code GETSHOES at checkout! Plus, transport is free once you be part of the Adidas Creators Membership (free to join)!

Listed below are some deal concepts…

Rapidarun Elite Shoes in Core Black — $41 (Reg. $58)

Use coupon code GETSHOES

$28.70 after sale & coupon code

Fortarun Running Shoes — $44 (Reg. $55)

Use coupon code GETSHOES

$30.80 after sale & coupon code

Activeplay Minnie Shoes for toddlers and new walkers — $36 (Reg. $45)

Use coupon code GETSHOES

$25.20 after sale & coupon code

Kids’ Stan Smiths — $44 (Reg. $55)

Use coupon code GETSHOES

$30.80 after sale & coupon code

Thanks, Kosher On A Budget!