European shares boosted by vaccine information at the same time as AstraZeneca slips

A scientist works on the mAbxience biosimilar monoclonal antibody laboratory plant in Garin, Buenos Aires province, on August 14, 2020, the place an experimental coronavirus vaccine will probably be produced for Latin America.

juan mabromata/Agence France-Presse/Getty Photos





European shares rose Monday, on hopes that the arrival of vaccines as early as subsequent month will begin to reverse the financial results of the second wave of coronavirus.

Up 1.1% final week, the Stoxx Europe 600

SXXP,

+0.73%

rose 0.5%, led by journey performs together with Worldwide Airways Group

IAG,

+5.13%

and oil producers comparable to Repsol

REP,

+4.66% .