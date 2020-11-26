England, Covid-19, Tigray: Your Friday Briefing

Here’s a number of some of the responses, out of greater than 10,000:

The yard haircuts are getting higher.

My choir nonetheless meets on Zoom.

Saved a whole lot of lipstick cash.

Extra selfmade pasta, no extra denims.

This stinking 12 months is sort of over.

*

Toscanini’s recording of Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony.

5329 video games of solitaire, gained 5286.

Nonetheless ridin’ my horse at seventy.

Postcards crossing the nation — actual mail.

I’m simply grateful for indoor plumbing.

*

Ambulance took him. He got here house.

Listening to granny chuckle on the cellphone.

It’s only a chilly, not Covid.

Reached age 92, grandson reached 3.

My spouse gave me her kidney.

*

Acquired sober throughout 2020, stayed sober.

Wasn’t too late to make an apology.

Wildfires took a lot however we survived.

Volunteers who take experimental vaccines.

Healthcare employees. Healthcare employees. Healthcare employees.

*

Pandemic child after years of making an attempt.

At twelve weeks, measurement of lime.