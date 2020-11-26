England, Covid-19, Tigray: Your Friday Briefing

Here’s a number of some of the responses, out of greater than 10,000:
The yard haircuts are getting higher.
My choir nonetheless meets on Zoom.
Saved a whole lot of lipstick cash.
Extra selfmade pasta, no extra denims.
This stinking 12 months is sort of over.
*
Toscanini’s recording of Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony.
5329 video games of solitaire, gained 5286.
Nonetheless ridin’ my horse at seventy.
Postcards crossing the nation — actual mail.
I’m simply grateful for indoor plumbing.
*
Ambulance took him. He got here house.
Listening to granny chuckle on the cellphone.
It’s only a chilly, not Covid.
Reached age 92, grandson reached 3.
My spouse gave me her kidney.
*
Acquired sober throughout 2020, stayed sober.
Wasn’t too late to make an apology.
Wildfires took a lot however we survived.
Volunteers who take experimental vaccines.
Healthcare employees. Healthcare employees. Healthcare employees.
*
Pandemic child after years of making an attempt.
At twelve weeks, measurement of lime.