Elon Musk is now world’s second-richest particular person, as web value has grown greater than $100 billion this yr

You’d giggle too when you have been value almost $128 billion.

Elon Musk has added greater than $100 billion to his web value this yr, and has handed Invoice Gates because the world’s second-richest particular person.

That’s in line with the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, which on Monday ranked the Tesla Inc. chief govt — with a $127.9 billion fortune — above Gates — at $127.7 billion — for the primary time.