Elon Musk is now world’s second-richest particular person, as web value has grown greater than $100 billion this yr

Elon Musk has added greater than $100 billion to his web value this yr, and has handed Invoice Gates because the world’s second-richest particular person.
That’s in line with the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, which on Monday ranked the Tesla Inc. chief govt — with a $127.9 billion fortune — above Gates — at $127.7 billion — for the primary time.
Musk has profited from the large surge in Tesla inventory, which has skyrocketed greater than 520% yr up to now. Tesla
TSLA,
rose greater than 6% to a report shut of $521.85 in Monday buying and selling, ending the day with a market cap of round $464 billion. That equated to a $7.2 billion single-day acquire in Musk’s web value.
Musk started the yr in thirty fifth place on the index.
Bloomberg noted Gates, the co-founder of Microsoft Corp.
MSFT,
would doubtless place increased if he had not given away greater than $27 billion of his fortune to the Gates Basis since 2006.
Amazon.com Inc.
AMZN,
Chief Govt Jeff Bezos is the world’s wealthiest particular person, with a fortune of $182 billion, in line with Bloomberg, up greater than $67 billion this yr.