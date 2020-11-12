ELECTION UGLINESS: Journalists Have fun Toppling ‘Dictator’ Trump

Even earlier than states had been formally referred to as on election night time, lefty journalists started dancing on Donald Trump’s electoral grave as they celebrated a Joe Biden win and cursed Trump’s legacy.

CNN anchor Anderson Cooper mocked that Trump was “like an overweight turtle on his again flailing in a sizzling solar.” NBC Information correspondent Richard Engel cheered “A lot of the world is reacting to President Trump’s defeat as if Individuals toppled a dictator.”

His NBC colleague terrorism analyst Malcolm Brown sneered that his voters have a “a stage of fanaticism I’ve solely seen in some cult teams and Center East terrorist teams.”

The next are simply a number of the most obnoxious examples (since election night time) of liberal journalists jubilantly declaring victory over their most hated foe Donald Trump:

Ding Dong the Dictator is Lifeless!

“A lot of the world is reacting to President Trump’s defeat as if Individuals toppled a dictator….Congratulations have poured in for President-elect Biden. That’s regular. What’s not is the sense of reduction that America First isolationism is over. The mayor of Paris tweeted, ‘Welcome again, America.’ When President Trump was elected, a German journal confirmed him decapitating the Statue of Liberty. Within the new version, President-Elect Biden is restoring it.”

— Correspondent Richard Engel on NBC’s Nightly Information, November 9.

There’s “Euphoria,” “Jubilation” in This “Nationwide Block Social gathering”

CBS Night Information anchor Norah O’Donnell: “Whereas there’s disappointment amongst President Trump’s supporters and Republicans, there’s additionally a way of euphoria on this nation.”

CBS This Morning co-host Gayle King: “Yeah. I referred to as it unbridled exuberance. It’s like, Norah, the nation is having a nationwide block get together….You’re feeling it. The enjoyment is palpable on the market….The climate was so stunning….It’s nearly like Mom Nature was cooperating on this present day.”

— CBS Information 2020: America Determined, November 7.

Harking back to V.J. Day!

“Chatting with individuals at the moment, V.J. Day in Occasions Sq.. There’s that well-known {photograph} of the kiss in Occasions Sq.. There are individuals who describe a sort of launch and that comes….from one thing they’ve felt constricted by over the previous few years.”

— 60 Minutes correspondent John Dickerson on CBS Information 2020: America Determined, November 7.

Just like the Fall of a Dictator

“The one night time that I….recall that basically appears like this one was the night time that Augusto Pinochet was defeated in….Chile and the nation was going to return to democracy after 17 years of his autocratic rule.”

— Washington Put up columnist Eugene Robinson on MSNBC’s stay election protection, November 7.

America Is Saved!

“I actually thought America was on the poll. I assumed America was on the road. All the pieces we stood for as a rustic, all the things we promoted on this planet was at stake, that we may, like every nation can select a foul chief for a brief time period and recover from it, but when we had gone for 4 extra years of this man, each norm now we have, each worth we cherish, each establishment that we’ve elevated all through our historical past could be corrupted by this man….This horrible, horrible man, he turned America into a rustic whose mannequin was present me the cash and get the hell off my garden. And I’m so blissful he has been defeated. We’ve a lot work to do, however now we have been saved.”

— New York Occasions columnist Thomas Friedman on ABC Information stay election protection, November 7.

Trump Has Founding Fathers Rolling In Their Graves

Host Jake Tapper: “All of us have been hoping that the President wouldn’t go there and lie and falsely and prematurely declare victory….It’s surprising.”…

Correspondent Jim Acosta: “I feel our Founding Fathers are most likely rolling of their graves proper now. They didn’t envision a President of the US delegitimizing an American election. And that’s what the President simply did a number of moments in the past. It’s historic and it’s traditionally terrible. ”

— CNN’s stay election protection, November 4 .

Trump Is “Flailing” “Like an Overweight Turtle on His Again”

“I don’t suppose we’ve ever seen something like this from a President of the US….it’s unhappy and it’s actually pathetic, and naturally, it’s harmful….He talked about issues that he’d seen on the web. That’s the President of the US. That’s the strongest individual on this planet and we see him like an overweight turtle on his again flailing in a sizzling solar realizing his time is over, however he simply hasn’t accepted it and he desires to take everyone down with him, together with this nation.”

— Anchor Anderson Cooper on CNN Election Evening in America Continued, November 5.

Pained By Trump’s Undermining of Democracy

“I feel that the world is watching they usually’re watching an American President undermine democracy in the US. It’s painful to these of us who love America. It’s painful and harmful what he’s doing.”

— Gloria Borger on CNN Election Evening in America Continued, November 5.

GOP Says “F” No to “Unity” and “Ethical Cloth of the Nation”



Co-host John Berman: “This morning, the President-elect of the US is asking for unity, and a collective effort to battle a raging pandemic.”

Joe Biden: “This election is over. It’s time to place apart the partisanship, and the rhetoric that’s designed to demonize each other.”

Berman: “The response from the outgoing president? No. The response from the administration? Hell no. The response from Republican leaders in Congress? F no. It’s not that unity isn’t a precedence for them. Unity appears to be the enemy. It would damage the fundraising. It would damage the bottom. It would damage the runoff elections in Georgia. American safety, democratic traditions, the ethical cloth of the nation? Meh. These can wait. Perhaps eternally.”

— CNN New Day, November 10.

Republicans = “Largest Risk to Our Democracy For the reason that Civil Struggle”

“All around the world, there are troopers — women and men — on publish proper now in Syria, in Iraq, in Afghanistan able to make the final word sacrifice for his or her nation. And these Republican Senators and senior officers who’re backing Trump on this ridiculous wild goose chase, they won’t make the smallest sacrifice. These are individuals, Chris, who won’t threat $174,000 in wage and free parking at Nationwide Airport to face up and say the proper factor. It isn’t solely shameful, that is truly, Chris, the most important menace to our democracy for the reason that Civil Struggle.”

— New York Occasions columnist Thomas Friedman on CNN’s Cuomo PrimeTime, November 9.

Will GOPers “Come Again to Planet Earth” Like “Good Boys and Ladies”

“It’s not simply President Trump that has been eroding norms of decency and he’s had quite a lot of assist from lots of people on Capitol Hill. We’ll see whether or not or not they need to come again to planet Earth and be good girls and boys and be first rate and regular and cling to info and fact. I might say as a journalist attempting to uphold together with everybody right here these norms, come on in. The water is ok.”

— Host Jake Tapper on CNN’s stay election protection, November 7.

Biden Saved the “Republic” and Ended the “Lengthy Nationwide Nightmare”

“The deficit of decency, the deficit of hope, the ascendance of concern, the ascendance of selfishness that now we have seen on this nation won’t completely finish with any single election, however a single election can absolutely assist. And what was on the poll right here was decency and democracy and empathy and Joe Biden is especially well-equipped for this second.”

— Former Newsweek editor, MSNBC presidential historian and present Joe Biden speechwriter Jon Meacham on MSNBC’s stay election protection of Biden speech, November 7.

“Aid” For Defeating “Racist” President

“We’re simply watching the scenes of celebration in cities all through the nation. That is Washington, D.C., proper now and I feel it needs to be mentioned, quite a lot of that is reduction…Lots of this isn’t, ‘Oh, nice, now the minimal wage will go as much as $15 an hour,’ which it most likely gained’t as a result of Republicans nonetheless management the Senate. Lots of this isn’t essentially in regards to the Inexperienced New Deal. Lots of that is….‘I’m not going to have a President for much longer who dislikes immigrants or says issues which might be racist.’”

— Host Jake Tapper on CNN’s stay election protection, November 7.

Trump Made America “a Nastier Place”

“If you’re the President of the US, your phrases communicate louder than your actions. And his phrases day-after-day made America a nastier place and a extra poisonous place.”

— CNN political commentator Van Jones on CNN’s stay election protection, November 7.

By no means Overlook: Trump Supporters Are “The Enemy”

“Trump doesn’t appear to love anyone. He could have a specific disdain for black individuals, he could have a specific disdain for youngsters on the border….I don’t even suppose he likes his children….America by the slightest of disturbing margins determined they wished to choose somebody who doesn’t actively dislike the individuals who gave him the job….If Joe Biden turns into President of the US — and I hope that he does as a result of he’s not a dictator within the making….I’ll instantly flip round my hat and be excruciatingly important of him since you can not come into this White Home with the concept these individuals aren’t the enemy. They’re.”

— MSNBC contributor Jason Johnson on MSNBC’s Deadline: White Home, November 7.

Trump Period of “Cruelty” and “Meanness” Is “Coming to an Finish”

“It has additionally been a time of utmost divisions. Lots of the divisions prompted and exacerbated by President Trump himself….It has been a time the place fact and truth have been handled with disdain. It’s a time of cruelty the place official inhumanities comparable to youngster separation grew to become the official shameful coverage of the US. However now the Trump presidency is coming to an finish, to an finish, with so many squandered alternatives and ruined potential, but in addition an period of simply plain meanness. It have to be mentioned to paraphrase President Ford, for tens of tens of millions of our fellow Individuals, their lengthy nationwide nightmare is over.”

— Host Jake Tapper on CNN election protection, November 7.

Trump Voters Have a “Center East Terrorist” Stage of “Fanaticism”

“The 69 million folks that voted for Donald Trump….have revealed themselves for the racists that they’re….nearly a stage of fanaticism I’ve solely seen in some cult teams and Center East terrorist teams.”

— NBC Information terrorism analyst Malcolm Nance on HBO’s Actual Time with Invoice Maher, November 6.

Depressed That Trump Didn’t Lose in a Landslide

“It felt like a repudiation was coming. And I feel although we intellectually perceive what America is at its base, proper? That there’s a large amount of racism, anti-blackness, anti-wokeness, this concept that political correctness is a few kind of scheme to destroy white America, proper? Like, we all know what this nation is….I feel a part of your coronary heart says, you already know what, perhaps the nation’s going to repay all of this ache, that the kids have been stolen, with a repudiation. And because the night time wore on and I noticed and it sunk in, okay, that is not taking place. We’re nonetheless who we thought, you already know, sadly.”

— Pleasure Reid on MSNBC’s stay election protection, November 4.

Egocentric “Whiteness” Animates Trump’s “Core” Supporters

“This can be a story about white America. This can be a story about how whiteness nonetheless animates the core of this nation together with selfishness….as a result of we all know who this [Donald Trump] man is. This race shouldn’t be this tight.”

— MSNBC contributor/Princeton professor Eddie Glaude on MSNBC Dwell with Craig Melvin, November 4.

Trump “Castrates the Details”

“The President of the US castrating the info of the election outcomes which have been reported tonight, falsely claiming that he has gained the election and disenfranchising tens of millions of voters whose ballots haven’t been counted sadly due to the raging pandemic and the failures of the administration to comprise the pandemic.”

— CBS Night Information anchor Norah O’Donnell on CBS Information 2020: Election Evening — America Decides, election night time/early morning protection November 4 EST.

“That is so disturbing, is, as a result of the message that it sends to his supporters. That is why persons are boarding up the — the shops as a result of he sends a message to his supporters that when the true rely comes out, perhaps it will likely be in his favor, perhaps not. But when it’s not in his ….favor, he has already planted the seed that this election has been stolen from him. And that’s why that is such a harmful factor he’s simply achieved.”

— CBS This Morning co-host Gayle King on CBS Information 2020: Election Evening — America Decides, November 4.

Disgusting: Reid Assaults “Uncle” Tom Clarence Thomas

“What scares individuals is that if he [Donald Trump] decides to do one thing that legally is mindless….If in some way they handle to stumble into the Supreme Courtroom, do any of you belief Uncle Clarence and Amy Coney Barrett and people guys to really comply with the letter of the legislation? No.”

— Host Pleasure Reid on MSNBC’s election night time/early morning protection, November 4 EST.

As They See It and Decree It

“The position of declaring a winner of the presidential election falls to the information media. The published networks and cable information retailers have vowed to be prudent. Right here’s the way it will work.”

— November 3 Election Day tweet by The New York Occasions official Twitter account. The tweet was ultimately deleted.

Trump Caravans Like Hitler’s Paramilitary Group

“This can be a marker of a fascistic enterprise — an authoritarian-ish motion that has taken root in American soil like a noxious weed and an invasive species….Somebody smarter than me has to elucidate to me the distinction between the armed militia individuals and Hitler’s SA circa 1928, 1929. They’re an armed, politicized motion on this nation that’s trustworthy to Donald Trump, and we all know that as a result of they’ve been fairly express about it.”

— MSNBC contributor Steve Schmidt on MSNBC’s The ReidOut, November 2.

Indignant at “Despicable” “Un-American” Trump Voters

“For the previous 4 years, this President has proven us that he’s a misogynist, that he’s homophobic, that he’s racist, and that he mismanaged a coronavirus pandemic to the tune of over 250,000 American deaths. But 50 % of America noticed all of that and seemed the opposite technique to their brothers and their sisters and mentioned, ‘I’m going to vote for him anyway,’ and that’s actually disheartening as a result of for me, meaning that you’re egocentric, proper?…That tells me that they are going to look the opposite technique to that sort of habits to the plight of their fellow Individuals if personally they really feel that they’re doing okay and that they are going to do higher beneath that sort of presidency, and that I feel is despicable. It’s un-American.”

— Co-host Sunny Hostin on ABC’s The View, November 5.