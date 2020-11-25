Edward P. Lazear, Economist and Presidential Adviser, Dies at 72

Edward P. Lazear, a pioneering labor economist at Stanford College who suggested President George W. Bush in the course of the monetary disaster, died on Monday. He was 72.
The trigger was pancreatic most cancers, the university said. It didn’t say the place he died.
Professor Lazear could also be finest remembered because the founding father of a discipline that has come to be often known as personnel economics, which seeks to grasp how companies rent, retain and pay staff. He additionally based the Journal of Labor Economics and the Society of Labor Economists.
However maybe his most crucial job was as chairman of President Bush’s Council of Financial Advisers when the American monetary system buckled after a housing and debt bubble had burst, forcing the federal authorities to spend a whole bunch of billions of {dollars} to bail out monetary establishments and rescue a sinking economic system.
“Eddie Lazear was a uncommon mixture — a unprecedented tutorial economist and a devoted public servant who introduced that mind and talent to the answer of huge coverage issues,” stated Condoleezza Rice, director of Stanford’s Hoover Establishment, the place Professor Lazear held a senior fellowship.
In a statement, Mr. Bush referred to as him “a trusted confidant” and “a beloved colleague.”
Edward Paul Lazear was born in New York Metropolis on Aug. 17, 1948, and grew up in Los Altos, Calif. He graduated from the College of California, Los Angeles, in 1971 and acquired his Ph.D. in economics from Harvard College, the place he labored with the Nobel Prize winner Gary Becker and adopted his method of making use of financial instruments to new domains.
Professor Lazear started his skilled profession in 1974 as an assistant professor of economics on the College of Chicago. He taught there for nearly 20 years earlier than becoming a member of the Stanford college.
“He was essentially the most pure economist I ever got here into contact with,” stated Paul Oyer, an economist at Stanford’s Graduate Faculty of Enterprise. “He was a deep financial pure thinker; he was born to be an economist.”
Professor Lazear wrote a seminal paper concerning the relationship between employee pay and an organization’s productiveness and income; it was based mostly on a case research of the Safelight Glass Firm. Productiveness on the enterprise soared when it shifted from paying staff an hourly wage to paying them in accordance with the variety of windshields they repaired. Professor Lazear discovered that this enchancment hadn’t come about simply because individuals had labored more durable to earn extra money. Reasonably, he discovered, the shift in wage coverage had modified the composition of the installers: Slower staff had left the corporate and sooner staff had taken their jobs.
Professor Lazear wrote another famous paper explaining the rationale behind mandatory retirement, which was outlawed by Congress in 1986. He proposed that it’s worthwhile for firms to pay staff lower than what they’re value to the enterprise when they’re younger, after which to lift their wages over time, to the purpose the place they’re paying them greater than they’re value. However that, he discovered, meant that staff would attempt to cling on to their job for too lengthy. Necessary retirement thus helped resolve the issue.
“He’s the daddy of a discipline that has had a whole lot of affect in the best way corporations design compensation and make hiring and retention insurance policies,” stated Erik Hurst, a labor economist on the College of Chicago. “That is of first-order significance for the way individuals stay their lives.”
Professor Lazear fell squarely on the precise of the financial coverage spectrum. He was a fierce critic of the Obama administration’s fiscal stimulus insurance policies. He later championed the tax cuts signed by President Trump in 2017. He believed within the effectivity of markets and disliked the minimal wage and different authorities interventions.
However even his ideological opponents acknowledged his integrity and dedication to rigorous pondering.
“I admired the purity of his dedication to economics,” stated Lawrence H. Summers, the previous Harvard president and Treasury secretary. “It is vitally uncommon amongst economists who work on issues which have a bearing on politics.”
Lawrence Katz, a professor of economics at Harvard, stated Professor Lazear’s work had typically reached conclusions at odds with conservative views and insurance policies.
“He was not ideological on all issues,” Professor Katz stated, stating Professor Lazear’s work with Richard B. Freeman on the value of works councils, that are utilized in many European nations to offer staff voice and energy to barter with employers.
Professor Lazear’s work additionally served to dispel the notion standard amongst American conservatives that policies that guaranteed job security condemned Europe to high unemployment and low productivity.
Throughout the monetary disaster of the late 2000s and its aftermath, Professor Lazear was a essential voice demanding consideration to the faltering job market as tens of millions of individuals misplaced jobs and many individuals struggled to search out work for months and even years.
“You’ll be able to see in his coverage work these issues for staff and their expertise and the way arduous it’s to transition between industries,” stated Austan Goolsbee, who chaired the Council of Financial Advisers in the course of the Obama administration.
Professor Lazear is survived by his spouse, Victoria Lazear, and his daughter, Julie Lazear.