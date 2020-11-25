Edward P. Lazear, Economist and Presidential Adviser, Dies at 72

In a statement, Mr. Bush referred to as him “a trusted confidant” and “a beloved colleague.”

Edward Paul Lazear was born in New York Metropolis on Aug. 17, 1948, and grew up in Los Altos, Calif. He graduated from the College of California, Los Angeles, in 1971 and acquired his Ph.D. in economics from Harvard College, the place he labored with the Nobel Prize winner Gary Becker and adopted his method of making use of financial instruments to new domains.

Professor Lazear started his skilled profession in 1974 as an assistant professor of economics on the College of Chicago. He taught there for nearly 20 years earlier than becoming a member of the Stanford college.

“He was essentially the most pure economist I ever got here into contact with,” stated Paul Oyer, an economist at Stanford’s Graduate Faculty of Enterprise. “He was a deep financial pure thinker; he was born to be an economist.”

Professor Lazear wrote a seminal paper concerning the relationship between employee pay and an organization’s productiveness and income; it was based mostly on a case research of the Safelight Glass Firm. Productiveness on the enterprise soared when it shifted from paying staff an hourly wage to paying them in accordance with the variety of windshields they repaired. Professor Lazear discovered that this enchancment hadn’t come about simply because individuals had labored more durable to earn extra money. Reasonably, he discovered, the shift in wage coverage had modified the composition of the installers: Slower staff had left the corporate and sooner staff had taken their jobs.

Professor Lazear wrote another famous paper explaining the rationale behind mandatory retirement, which was outlawed by Congress in 1986. He proposed that it’s worthwhile for firms to pay staff lower than what they’re value to the enterprise when they’re younger, after which to lift their wages over time, to the purpose the place they’re paying them greater than they’re value. However that, he discovered, meant that staff would attempt to cling on to their job for too lengthy. Necessary retirement thus helped resolve the issue.