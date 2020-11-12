DSW: Further 50% off Clearance = Ladies’s Footwear as little as $12.49 shipped! | Cash Saving Mother®

November 12, 2020 |
Wow! DSW has some actually scorching offers on ladies’s footwear proper now!
Right now solely, DSW is providing an extra 50% off clearance shoes whenever you use the promo code CLEARVIEW at checkout! Plus, transport is free whenever you sign up for a VIP account (free to hitch).
Listed here are some deal concepts…
Get these Blowfish Women’s Mazaki Sneakers for just $12.49 shipped after the code (recurrently $44.99)!
Get these Madden Girl Women’s Larrk Slip-On Sneakers for just $17.49 shipped after the code (recurrently $49.99)!
Get these TOMS Women’s Avalon Slip-Ons for just $19.99 shipped after the code (recurrently $54.99)!
Get these Chuck Taylor Women’s All Star Madison Sneakers for just $19.99 shipped after the code (recurrently $54.99)!
Get these Dr. Scholl’s Women’s Sweet Life Sneakers for just $19.99 shipped after the code (recurrently $54.99)!
Get these TOMS Women’s Parker Cupsole Slip-On Sneakers for just $24.99 shipped after the code (recurrently $59.99)!
Shop all the clearance here.
Legitimate in the present day solely, November 12, 2020 solely.
Thanks, Midwest Money Saving Mommas!
Subscribe free of charge e mail updates from Cash Saving Mother® and get my Information to Freezer Cooking free of charge!
Learn Newer Submit