Dr. Céline Gounder, Adviser to Biden, on the Subsequent Covid Assault Plan

When President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr. takes workplace in January, he’ll inherit a pandemic that has convulsed the nation. His transition staff final week introduced a 13-member staff of scientists and medical doctors who will advise on management of the coronavirus.

Considered one of them is Dr. Céline Gounder, an infectious illness specialist at Bellevue Hospital Heart and assistant professor on the New York College Grossman College of Medication. In a wide-ranging dialog with The New York Occasions, she mentioned plans to prioritize racial inequities, to maintain colleges open so long as attainable, and to revive the Facilities for Illness Management and Prevention because the premiere public well being company on the earth.

The incoming administration is considering state masks mandates, free testing for everybody and invocation of the Protection Manufacturing Act to ramp up provides of protecting gear for well being staff. Certainly, that shall be “one of many first government orders” of the Biden administration, she mentioned.

Under are edited excerpts from our dialog.

Inform us about Mr. Biden’s Covid advisers. Who’s doing what?

The coronavirus activity drive is the staff the vp leads throughout the present administration. I’m part of the Biden-Harris advisory board. Then there’s the interior transition staff, which is way larger. The transition staff has been growing a Covid blueprint, the nuts and bolts of the operations, and that is one thing they’ve been engaged on for months.