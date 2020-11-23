Dow Futures Surge After Trump Administration Begins Transition To Biden

After the Trump administration formally began the transition course of on Monday, Dow futures surged 200 factors.

According to CNBC, “The transfer larger in futures got here after Normal Providers Administration chief Emily Murphy advised President-elect Joe Biden that the Trump administration is making federal sources accessible for his transition into workplace.”

In different phrases, Trump’s campaign-season speaking level {that a} Biden victory would trigger a inventory market crash seems to be crumbling in actual time.

Actually, the inventory market appears optimistic about the way forward for the nation underneath a Biden presidency, significantly given the strong staffing decisions he has made in current days.

As CNBC additionally famous on Monday, the information that the president-elect will select Janet Yellen to be the next Treasury secretary is an indication of excellent issues to return for the economic system.

“I believe this can be a robust signal that Biden can be centered on rebuilding the economic system vs. pursuing aggressive regulatory coverage,” stated Raymond James coverage analyst Ed Mills, in keeping with the report. “I’d say that could be a constructive improvement for the market, however extra importantly for the economic system as a complete.”

Trump’s ‘transition to greatness’ is lastly taking place

Over the summer time, Trump tried to coin a brand new marketing campaign slogan that didn’t really make sense for a president searching for reelection: “Transition to greatness.”

The explanation it failed, after all, is as a result of the slogan implied that issues weren’t presently nice, as Trump promised to make them again in 2016 when he rode a slim Electoral School victory to the White Home.

However with Biden profitable each the favored vote and the Electoral School moderately decisively, it seems that the “transition” Trump spoke of is lastly beginning to occur.

The Lincoln Undertaking even took to Twitter shortly after the transition information broke on Monday to declare, “TRANSITION TO GREATNESS!”

TRANSITION TO GREATNESS! — The Lincoln Undertaking (@ProjectLincoln) November 23, 2020

Because the chaotic, incompetent and exhausting Trump presidency reaches its conclusion, the markets are optimistic about the way forward for the economic system.

