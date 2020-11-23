Dow ends 327 level larger after Janet Yellen reported as Biden’s Treasury Secretary choose

MARKETWATCH FRONT PAGE
U.S. inventory indexes closed close to session highs Monday, following stories that President-elect Biden plans to appoint former Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen to turn into the following Treasury Secretary. See full story.
Michigan certifies Biden victory as Trump’s authorized crew suffers additional losses
The Michigan Board of State Canvassers licensed President-elect Joe Biden’s victory within the state and its 16 electoral votes in a 3-0 vote Monday afternoon with one abstention. See full story.
We nonetheless owe $46,000 on our mortgage — ought to we deplete financial savings to pay it off earlier than we retire in 2021?
I wish to pay it off; my spouse does not wish to deplete our financial savings. See full story.
Is COVID testing free? The place can I get a fast take a look at? Your full information to coronavirus testing
The Thanksgiving and December holidays are driving a surge in coronavirus testing — and questions on testing, too See full story.
Tesla’s inventory powers as much as a file as Wedbush analyst raises bull-case goal to $1,000
Shares of Tesla Inc. rallied into file territory Monday, after Wedbush analyst Dan Ives boosted his base-case worth goal, and mentioned he envisions a situation during which the electrical car market chief’s inventory reaches $1,000. See full story.
Take a look at these three numbers to gauge your probabilities of really getting monetary help. See full story.