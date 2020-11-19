Douglas Stuart Wins Booker Prize for ‘Shuggie Bain’

The novel, which has drawn comparisons to D.H. Lawrence, James Joyce and Frank McCourt, has been a favourite contender for this yr’s prime literary prizes. Along with being a Booker finalist, Stuart was additionally a finalist for the Kirkus Prize and the National Book Award for fiction, which on Wednesday went to Charles Yu for “Interior Chinatown.”

Stuart, 44, who has twin Scottish and American citizenship, lives within the East Village along with his husband, Michael Cary, a curator at Gagosian who makes a speciality of Picasso. Stuart got here to writing considerably late in life, and labored within the style business for practically 20 years, as a designer for Calvin Klein, Ralph Lauren, Banana Republic and Jack Spade. He began writing “Shuggie Bain” greater than a decade in the past, when he was working 12-hour days as a senior director of design at Banana Republic.

Stuart was certainly one of 4 debut novelists on this yr’s shortlist. The others have been Brandon Taylor for “Real Life,” which follows a Black homosexual graduate scholar navigating white campus tradition; Diane Prepare dinner for her dystopian novel “The New Wilderness,” a couple of mom and daughter who left a polluted metropolis for the final swath of wilderness; and Avni Doshi for “Burnt Sugar,” about an artist in Pune, India, whose mom deserted her to affix an ashram.

The 2 established authors on the shortlist have been Maaza Mengiste, for her novel “The Shadow King,” set throughout Italy’s invasion of Ethiopia within the Thirties, and Tsitsi Dangarembga for “This Mournable Body,” which facilities on a middle-aged girl fighting life in Harare.

Final yr, the Booker judges made the surprising decision to flout their very own guidelines and award the prize collectively to Margaret Atwood, for “The Testaments,” a sequel to her 1985 dystopian basic, “The Handmaid’s Story,” and Bernardine Evaristo, for her novel “Woman, Lady, Different.” She turned the primary Black girl to win the Booker Prize.

This yr, the judges have been capable of come to a unanimous consensus. They included the thriller author Lee Little one, the poet Lemn Sissay, the classicist and translator Emily Wilson, and the British creator and critic Sameer Rahim.

This yr’s ceremony included a star-studded lineup of visitor audio system. Former President Barack Obama — whose memoir came out this week, prompting the Booker to reschedule its ceremony — spoke about a few of his favourite Booker-winning novels, and the solace he takes in studying fiction. The Duchess of Cornwall described how individuals can forge a way of connection by studying in the course of the pandemic. Earlier winners, together with Kazuo Ishiguro, Atwood and Evaristo, additionally spoke.