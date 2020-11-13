DoorDash information for the IPO, says it had income of $1.9B and lack of $149M within the first 9 months of 2020, vs. income of $587M and lack of $533M a 12 months in the past (Lauren Feiner/CNBC)

Lauren Feiner / CNBC:
DoorDash information for the IPO, says it had income of $1.9B and lack of $149M within the first 9 months of 2020, vs. income of $587M and lack of $533M a 12 months in the past — – DoorDash, the main meals supply app within the U.S., filed its IPO prospectus with the Securities and Trade Fee on Friday.
