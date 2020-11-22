Donald Trump’s authorized staff has been a ‘nationwide embarrassment,’ in response to one loyal Trump supporter

“ ‘Fairly frankly, the conduct of the president’s authorized staff has been a nationwide embarrassment.’ ”

That’s former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie unloading on Donald Trump’s legal professionals, telling ABC in an interview on Sunday that the president’s authorized staff has failed to supply proof of fraud and it’s now’s the time to consider the nation first.

Christie pointed to lawyer Sidney Powell’s accusations towards Gov. Brian Kemp of Georgia, which is conducting one other recount, regardless of the lengthy odds of the end result breaking in favor of President Trump. In spite of everything, Joe Biden, declared the winner Friday, has a 12,670 vote lead within the state.

Powell has additionally claimed that Venezuelan dictator Hugo Chavez — he’s been lifeless for a very long time — joined the likes of liberal philanthropist George Soros and the Cintons to swing the election.

“That is outrageous conduct by any lawyer,” Christie stated. “They allege fraud outdoors the courtroom, however after they go contained in the courtroom, they don’t plead fraud and so they don’t argue fraud.

He stated he voted for Trump twice however “elections have penalties,” and it’s time Crew Trump acknowledged the result. “The nation is what has to matter probably the most,” Christie stated. “As a lot as I’m a robust Republican and I like my get together, it’s the nation that has to come back first.”

Right here’s a clip from the interview:

