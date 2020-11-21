Donald Trump thanks parody account claiming to be his sister for her help

If one clicked via to the Dupree article, he writes an replace saying “This tweet was extensively shared on-line and lined by different publications. Whereas this has not been formally “fact-checked” by social media executives and professionals, we’re listening to from many others that this isn’t truly the account of Ms. Elizabeth Trump, however is definitely a parody account.” The account appears to have been arrange two days in the past and is crammed with succinct assaults on nearly everybody from Michelle Obama to Chris Wallace and Tucker Carlson.

Listed here are a few examples.

So, whereas it is a parody account and Donald Trump is a harmful idiot, the message is painfully the identical as most MAGA accounts.

Pathetic.

Elizabeth Trump Grau, has stayed out of the press for probably the most half throughout her life. By most accounts she has been often seen at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago, showing in photographs with massage parlor owner and Chinese CEO liaison, Li Yang.