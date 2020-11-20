Donald Trump Jr. exams constructive for coronavirus. He has been isolating since Monday.

Donald Trump Jr., the president’s son, examined constructive for the coronavirus in the beginning of the week and has been isolating since Monday, a spokesman for Mr. Trump stated on Friday.

He added that Mr. Trump has proven no signs and is following virus protocols.

Mr. Trump is the most recent individual near the president who has examined constructive for Covid-19. Barron Trump, the president’s youngest son, examined constructive final month. Melania Trump, the primary girl, additionally examined constructive in October. In July, Mr. Trump’s girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, had examined constructive for the virus.

President Trump examined constructive for the virus in October and was hospitalized as his signs worsened. The president underwent a sequence of invasive therapies sometimes reserved for folks critically sick with Covid-19.

Donald Trump Jr.’s announcement comes hours after Rudolph W. Giuliani’s son, Andrew Giuliani, a particular assistant to the president, introduced on Twitter that he had examined constructive. This week, two Republican senators, Rick Scott of Florida and Chuck Grassley of Iowa, additionally stated they’d the virus.