Donald Trump Jr. Newest Republican With Coronavirus

The COVID-19 pandemic is rampaging all through the nation. The illness has additionally made its manner by the White Home with Donald, Melania and Barron Trump all contracting the virus.

And within the months which have adopted, the illness has continued to unfold all through the Republican celebration. As many have famous on Twitter, extra Republican senators have contracted COVID-19 than have publicly acknowledged Joe Biden’s presidential victory.

On Friday, information broke that Donald Trump Jr. has now contracted the sickness. The largest shock of the state of affairs could also be that it has taken this lengthy for Donald Trump’s oldest son to check optimistic.

Not solely has Trump Jr. repeatedly attended rallies that featured no social distancing and few face masks, his girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle contracted the sickness earlier this 12 months.

Jennifer Jacobs from Bloomberg tweeted, “Don Jr, the president’s son, has examined optimistic for coronavirus. He escaped the virus when folks round him obtained contaminated, together with his girlfriend Kimberly, however now has it, per a number of sources.”

Jacobs continued, “Earlier this week Donald Trump Jr. examined optimistic for coronavirus and has been quarantining at a non-public location, I’m informed. He’s following all medically really useful COVID-19 tips, a spokesperson says.”

It was reported earlier this week that Trump Jr. is seeking to get deeply concerned within the Georgia senatorial runoff in January. The try is reportedly meant to be an audition for presumably getting into the 2024 Republican nomination race.