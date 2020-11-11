Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle Wish to Take Over the RNC, However Donald Trump is Backing Ronna McDaniel

There may be nothing extra necessary to Donald Trump than loyalty. That is clearly the case with Rudy Giuliani. Regardless of his fixed bumbling, the president has held him shut and retains permitting him to be a public determine for his administration.

Ronna McDaniel proved her loyalty to Trump early on. The niece of Trump foe Mitt Romney, McDaniel dropped the Romney from her public identify quickly after changing into the Chair of the Republican Nationwide Committee. And Trump confirmed his loyalty to her on Wednesday by giving her his backing.

The president tweeted, “I’m happy to announce that I’ve given my full assist and endorsement to Ronna McDaniel to proceed heading the Republican Nationwide Committee (RNC). With 72 MILLION votes, we obtained extra votes than any sitting President in U.S. historical past – and we’ll win!”

Apparently the backing comes a day after a report got here out that acknowledged Donald Trump Jr. hoped to take over the committee. Self-importance Honest’s Bess Levin wrote:

“President Donald Trump’s eldest son and his girlfriend, a Trump marketing campaign fundraiser and former Fox Information host, have made it clear to marketing campaign and White Home officers they’re sad with RNC chairwomanRonna McDaniel,whom they view as not having carried out sufficient to win a detailed race. Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle may search management roles on the RNC to place the committee for a comeback run for the president in 2024, the sources mentioned. “‘Don Jr. and Kimberly have an eye fixed on the RNC, via themselves taking up or any individual near them taking up.’”

If Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle are hoping for a hostile takeover, they’ll accomplish that with out the backing of Trump.