Donald Trump Fires DHS Official For Saying That This Was the “Most Safe Election in American Historical past”

Donald Trump can’t deal with the truth that he misplaced the 2020 election. Now that a lot of the votes have been counted and Trump trails by greater than 5 million votes, he wants to interact in conspiracy theorizing and outright mendacity.

A lot to his chagrin, the president doesn’t have the backing of each official that works underneath him. Final week, DHS official Chris Krebs made Trump look silly when he outlined how safe the 2020 election was.

Krebs, headed up the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Safety Company. Final week, the company launched a press release that learn, “There is no such thing as a proof that any voting system deleted or misplaced votes, modified votes, or was in any method compromised.”

The DHS official later stated that he anticipated to be fired. And on Tuesday night time, Trump dropped the hammer. The president tweeted:

“The latest assertion by Chris Krebs on the safety of the 2020 Election was extremely inaccurate, in that there have been huge improprieties and fraud – together with useless folks voting, Ballot Watchers not allowed into polling places, ‘glitches’ within the voting machines which modified votes from Trump to Biden, late voting, and plenty of extra. Due to this fact, efficient instantly, Chris Krebs has been terminated as Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Safety Company.” https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/standing/1328852354049957888

The tweets from Trump have been flagged by Twitter for being disputed election fraud claims. This can be a nonetheless creating story.