Does the GI Invoice Pay for Coding Bootcamp? – NerdWallet

You need to use the GI Invoice to pay for prices at authorised coding bootcamps. However the VET TEC program could be a greater approach to cowl these bills and will let you protect your GI Invoice for higher-cost, longer-term academic alternatives.

Right here’s what it’s worthwhile to know for those who’re a veteran wanting to make use of schooling advantages via the Division of Veterans Affairs, or VA, for coding bootcamp.

GI Invoice for coding bootcamp

The GI Invoice pays tuition prices and offers a housing and e book allowance for authorised coding bootcamps. Test the GI Bill Comparison Tool to ensure your college is on the authorised checklist and to find out how a lot your profit will cowl.

You’ll have to apply with the VA to entry this profit. It’ll course of your software and mail you a certification letter, which often takes about 30 days. The certification letter will inform you how a lot of the GI Invoice you’re eligible for.

The GI Invoice is designed to cowl sufficient education for a bachelor’s diploma. And utilizing the GI Invoice for a bootcamp will cut back your remaining eligibility. Relying on the price of this system, a bootcamp may not be one of the simplest ways to maximize your GI Bill benefits.

You might have an alternative choice.

VET TEC program for coding bootcamp

You could possibly use the Veteran Employment Via Know-how Training Programs, or VET TEC, program to pay for a coding bootcamp.

The VET TEC program is a five-year pilot that began in 2019 and is scheduled to finish in 2024. It’s out there to veterans who’ve at the very least in the future of eligibility on their GI Invoice. Present energetic obligation service members should not eligible.

Just like the GI Invoice, VET TEC pays tuition prices and a housing allowance for authorised coding bootcamps. However in contrast to the GI Invoice, it doesn’t cowl prices for books.

The VET TEC housing allowance mirrors that of the GI Invoice, the place qualifying college students obtain the navy Primary Allowance for Housing, or BAH, charge of the varsity’s ZIP code for an E-5 with dependents for in-person applications. For on-line applications, the housing allowance is one half of the nationwide common for an E-5 with dependents — $916.50 via July 31, 2021.

Whereas this program is tied to GI Invoice eligibility, it doesn’t rely in opposition to the time left in your GI Invoice. In reality, you should utilize your GI Invoice and the VET TEC profit on the similar time. It’s also possible to use the VET TEC greater than as soon as as long as your bootcamp applications are at the very least 18 months aside.

You will discover approved programs by choosing the “VET TEC coaching suppliers solely” possibility on the GI Invoice Comparability Device. Word that solely full-time applications are eligible, however you may attend on-line.