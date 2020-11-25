Uncover Provides Greatest Purchase to Bonus Money Again Listing for Remainder of 2020 – NerdWallet

With Black Friday looming, Uncover is tweaking its bonus classes for the fourth quarter of 2020, including Greatest Purchase to the combo.

The 5% classes for October by December have been initially Amazon.com, Walmart.com and Goal.com. From Nov. 25 to Dec. 31, purchases at Greatest Purchase may also qualify.

If you happen to’ve already activated the fourth-quarter classes, there’s nothing extra that you must do. Greatest Purchase purchases, each in-store and on-line, will routinely begin incomes 5% money again till you hit the quarter’s mixed spending restrict. (Greatest Purchase spending from earlier than Nov. 25 will earn 1% money again.)

It is the primary time going again to not less than 2014 that Uncover has supplied 5% money again at Greatest Purchase. The Citi Dividend card, which has an identical rewards construction, options Greatest Purchase as a 5% retailer within the fourth quarter yearly.

Uncover bonus rewards classes for 2020 • Grocery shops.

• CVS.

• Walgreens. • Gasoline stations.

• Uber and Lyft.

• Wholesale golf equipment.

• June solely: House Depot. • Eating places.

• PayPal. • Amazon.com.

• Goal.com.

• Walmart.com.

• (Nov. 25 to Dec. 31 solely): Greatest Purchase.