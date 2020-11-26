Delta pronounces ‘quarantine free’ flights from Atlanta to Rome.

For the primary time for the reason that coronavirus pandemic swept throughout Europe and america, a pilot program will enable a restricted variety of passengers to journey throughout the Atlantic from Atlanta to Italy with out having to quarantine upon arrival, in keeping with a Delta Air Lines news release on Thursday.

The airline mentioned it had labored with officers in each Georgia and Italy and that this system would depend on a strict testing protocol to make sure the flights might be performed safely and “coronavirus free.”

Beginning Dec. 19, all U.S. residents permitted to journey to Italy for “important causes, resembling for work, well being and schooling,” in addition to all European Union and Italian residents, must take a look at damaging for Covid-19 3 times:

As soon as with a polymerase chain response (P.C.R.) take a look at taken as much as 72 hours earlier than departure.

As soon as with a speedy take a look at at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta Worldwide Airport.

And as soon as once more with a speedy take a look at upon arrival at Rome’s Fiumicino airport.

Passengers departing Rome would once more need to cross a speedy take a look at on the airport.

Vacationers may also be requested to offer info upon entry into america to assist contact-tracing protocols arrange by the Facilities for Illness Management and Prevention.

Airways, battered by the pandemic, have been working to ascertain journey corridors which might be each protected and dependable.