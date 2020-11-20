Home Tech Crypto analytics startup Chainalysis raises $100M Collection C led by Addition at...

Crypto analytics startup Chainalysis raises $100M Collection C led by Addition at a $1B valuation, says its income grew by round 96% over the previous yr (Michael del Castillo/Forbes)

Michael del Castillo / Forbes:

Crypto analytics startup Chainalysis raises $100M Collection C led by Addition at a $1B valuation, says its income grew by round 96% over the previous yr  —  A brand new bitcoin unicorn is about to be born.  After days of rumors flying across the cryptocurrency business, investigation agency Chainalysis …

