Home Tech Crunchbase: US fintech corporations raised $16.9B up to now in 2020, up...

Crunchbase: US fintech corporations raised $16.9B up to now in 2020, up 20% YoY; feminine founders run 3.8% of them however acquired solely 0.9% of complete funding (Elaine Chen/Bloomberg)

By
Olivia Blevins
-
6
0


Elaine Chen / Bloomberg:

Crunchbase: US fintech corporations raised $16.9B up to now in 2020, up 20% YoY; feminine founders run 3.8% of them however acquired solely 0.9% of complete funding  —  – Corporations began by girls acquired simply 0.9% of complete funds raised  — A file $16.9 billion has been plowed into fintechs this yr

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR