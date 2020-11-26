Alex Hern / The Guardian:
Critics say Microsoft 365’s productiveness rating characteristic is enabling office surveillance by letting managers monitor worker exercise at a person stage — Instrument permits managers to make use of Microsoft 365 to trace their staff’ exercise — Microsoft has been criticised for enabling …
Home Tech Critics say Microsoft 365's productiveness rating characteristic is enabling office surveillance by...
Critics say Microsoft 365's productiveness rating characteristic is enabling office surveillance by letting managers monitor worker exercise at a person stage (Alex Hern/The Guardian)
Alex Hern / The Guardian: