Max Kim / Remainder of World:
Critics of Coupang, South Korea’s on-line retail large, describe the COVID-19 outbreak at a warehouse as an inevitable consequence of placing effectivity over security — South Korea’s Coupang promised to make e-commerce lightning quick. A Covid-19 outbreak at certainly one of its warehouses reveals that its staff paid the value.
Critics of Coupang, South Korea's on-line retail large, describe the COVID-19 outbreak at a warehouse as an inevitable consequence of placing effectivity over security (Max Kim/Remainder of World)
Max Kim / Remainder of World: