Home Finance Cricut Discover Air 2 Every part Bundle simply $289.99 shipped (Reg. $504!)...

Cricut Discover Air 2 Every part Bundle simply $289.99 shipped (Reg. $504!) | Cash Saving Mother®

By
Olivia Blevins
-
4
0

November 16, 2020 | Gretchen


This put up might comprise affiliate hyperlinks. Learn my disclosure coverage here.

If a Cricut is in your Christmas listing, this can be a GREAT deal!

You will get this Cricut Explore Air 2 Everything Bundle for just $289.99 shipped while you use the promo code NOVSHIP at checkout! That is repeatedly $503.81 so this can be a nice deal.

This bundle features a Cricut Discover Air 2 plus a wide range of blades, mats, instruments, and supplies galore.

Thanks, Midwest Money Saving Mommas!


Subscribe without cost e-mail updates from Cash Saving Mother® and get my Information to Freezer Cooking without cost!

Learn Newer Submit
«
Learn Older Submit
»


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR