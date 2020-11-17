Cricut Discover Air 2 Every part Bundle simply $289.99 shipped (Reg. $504!) | Cash Saving Mother®

| Gretchen

If a Cricut is in your Christmas listing, this can be a GREAT deal!

You will get this Cricut Explore Air 2 Everything Bundle for just $289.99 shipped while you use the promo code NOVSHIP at checkout! That is repeatedly $503.81 so this can be a nice deal.

This bundle features a Cricut Discover Air 2 plus a wide range of blades, mats, instruments, and supplies galore.

Thanks, Midwest Money Saving Mommas!