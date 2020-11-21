‘Covid-zero’ is an concept gaining momentum. Might it work in Canada?

Canada is awash in grim coronavirus information.

The far northern Canadian territory of Nunavut misplaced its standing because the final place in Canada to be freed from Covid-19. Toronto is rolling again its reopening and imposing the longest and strictest closures the province has seen because the first wave of the pandemic. And the federal authorities mentioned on Friday that except Canadians scale back contact with each other and provinces apply extra restrictions, the nation is on a path to 60,000 new circumstances a day by the tip of the yr, about 5.5 instances the present price.

Solely Atlantic Canada, which is remoted from the remainder of the nation and the world by journey restrictions, has escaped the development.

Some physicians and scientists are saying that to handle the disaster, Canada ought to purpose to not simply include the unfold of the virus however outright remove new infections. It’s an concept recognized on social media as #COVIDzero, and it’s gaining momentum world wide.

The large query is how aggressive international locations have to grow to be. Australia offers one instance.

Two of my colleagues in Australia, Yan Zhuang and Damien Cave, checked out Melbourne’s 111-day hibernation. It eradicated circumstances within the metropolis of 5 million, however the measures went effectively past something Canada has seen and included strict curfews and extreme journey restrictions.