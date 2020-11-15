COVID-19 dying toll might spike by some 200K, however Trump and Pence prioritize campaigning

x He solely gained within the eyes of the FAKE NEWS MEDIA. I concede NOTHING! We’ve a protracted option to go. This was a RIGGED ELECTION! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2020

When Tapper requested Fauci if one other 200,000 deaths in 4 months is feasible, the knowledgeable responded: “It’s doable, Jake, and the difficulty is the fashions—as I’ve mentioned so typically—are pretty much as good because the assumptions you set into the mannequin, and we’ve bought to alter these assumptions. We’ve bought to say we’re going to show it round by very very rigorously adhering to the general public well being measures.”

Anybody even loosely following the president’s Twitter timeline is aware of he hasn’t rigorously adhered to even the best of public well being measures like sporting a masks in public or social distancing. Assistant Secretary for Well being Adm. Brett Giroir confirmed the Publish’s report on ABC’s “This Week” that the president hasn’t even attended a coronavirus activity drive assembly in no less than 5 months. “That’s true, however the vice chairman does chair the coronavirus activity drive,” Giroir mentioned. “(…) We regularly have a number of cupboard members there, and the vice chairman briefs the president on daily basis or almost on daily basis on coronavirus, so I am not involved that the president would not attend.”

x JUST IN: Adm. Brett Giroir confirms Washington Publish report that Pres. Trump has not attended a coronavirus activity drive assembly in no less than 5 months, saying “that is true.” “I am not involved that the president would not attend—the vice chairman is there” https://t.co/UCuD1E9ZBY pic.twitter.com/QGETbO4YNp — ABC Information Politics (@ABCPolitics) November 15, 2020

I’m, contemplating Politico reported on the finish of October that Vice President Mike Pence hasn’t sat in on a standing name with the nation’s 50 governors for greater than a month. “There’s not any acknowledgment or appreciation of the severity of the surge,” an unnamed official in a single governor’s workplace informed Politico. “The stark actuality that we’re dealing with is the White Home – from high to backside – has stopped governing and is just campaigning.”

RELATED: Researchers attribute at least 700 deaths directly to Trump’s disease-ridden rallies

RELATED: The new surge in COVID-19 cases is different in both size and character—and harder to stop

The Georgia run-off is January fifth. Request an absentee poll by Nov. 18. Early in-person voting begins Dec. 14. And REGISTER TO VOTE here by Dec. 7.

And give $3 right now to rip the Senate majority from Mitch McConnell’s cold dead hands.