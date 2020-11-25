Court docket submitting: CFIUS extends the deadline for ByteDance to finish its sale of TikTok by seven days, till December 4 (David Yaffe-Bellany/Bloomberg)

Home Tech Court docket submitting: CFIUS extends the deadline for ByteDance to finish its...

By
Olivia Blevins
-
6
0


David Yaffe-Bellany / Bloomberg:

Court docket submitting: CFIUS extends the deadline for ByteDance to finish its sale of TikTok by seven days, till December 4  —  The Trump administration has given the proprietor of TikTok one other week to resolve nationwide safety issues earlier than it is required to promote the viral video-sharing app.

