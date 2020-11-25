David Yaffe-Bellany / Bloomberg:
Court docket submitting: CFIUS extends the deadline for ByteDance to finish its sale of TikTok by seven days, till December 4 — The Trump administration has given the proprietor of TikTok one other week to resolve nationwide safety issues earlier than it is required to promote the viral video-sharing app.
Court docket submitting: CFIUS extends the deadline for ByteDance to finish its sale of TikTok by seven days, till December 4 (David Yaffe-Bellany/Bloomberg)
David Yaffe-Bellany / Bloomberg: