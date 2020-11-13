Might State Legislatures Decide Their Personal Electors to Vote for Trump? Not Probably

On the identical time, election law experts mentioned not one of the lawsuits offered proof of widespread fraud that might reverse Mr. Trump’s deficits. With Arizona added to Mr. Biden’s column on Thursday, he has comfortably received the election with at the very least 290 projected electoral votes, 20 greater than wanted for a majority. Two states, North Carolina and Georgia, stay undecided.

Bob Bauer, a number one Democratic elections lawyer and senior adviser to the Biden marketing campaign, dismissed the notion of legislatures selecting electors. “When all is claimed and executed, you possibly can’t cease the method from coming to the inevitable conclusion,” he mentioned.

The concept of legislatures intervening for Mr. Trump gained foreign money within the days after Election Day, following months of Mr. Trump’s raging that the election could be “rigged,” a baseless accusation, though one embraced by lots of his supporters.

On Nov. 5, as Pennsylvania’s gradual counting of mail-in ballots eroded Mr. Trump’s edge within the votes forged on Election Day, the Fox Information commentator Sean Hannity steered the outcomes ought to be invalidated. Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, a staunch Trump supporter, responded, “I believe every little thing ought to be on the desk.”

Earlier that day, Mr. Levin, the conservative radio host, had urged Republican state lawmakers to “get able to do your constitutional responsibility,” writing in all capital letters on Twitter.

He was retweeted by the president’s son Donald Trump Jr. And Mr. DeSantis, the Florida governor, urged voters in Michigan and Pennsylvania, each with Republican-majority legislatures, to name lawmakers, who’ve it of their energy to “present treatments,” he mentioned on Fox Information.