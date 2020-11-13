Costco tightens face-mask guidelines, and prospects with medical circumstances are not exempt

Costco Wholesale Corp. would require all staff and prospects to put on face masks or face shields beginning Monday.

has required masks in shops since Could 4, however prospects who couldn’t put on face masks resulting from a medical situation had been exempt from that rule. That can not be the case.

“If a member has a medical situation that stops them from sporting a masks, they need to put on a face protect at Costco,” Chief Government Craig Jelinek stated in a letter to members Thursday.

The brand new guidelines will apply to all however kids below 2.

“This up to date coverage could appear inconvenient to some, nonetheless we imagine the added security is value any inconvenience,” Jelinek stated. “Our purpose is to proceed to supply a secure purchasing atmosphere for our members and company, and to supply a secure work atmosphere for our staff.”

Masks mandates have grow to be a political sizzling potato in elements of the nation, however public well being specialists have urged face masks as a easy but efficient manner of curbing the unfold of COVID-19.

Earlier this week, the U.S. Facilities for Illness Management and Prevention strengthened its face-mask suggestion, saying studies show masks protect the wearer too, whereas earlier than masks had been seen extra as a approach to shield others.

Costco’s new coverage comes as new coronavirus instances are surging all through the nation, with greater than 160,000 new instances Thursday, according to New York Times data, one other grim document.

For the reason that begin of the pandemic, the U.S. has reported greater than 10.5 million coronavirus instances, with greater than 242,000 deaths, each probably the most on the planet, in response to knowledge from Johns Hopkins University.