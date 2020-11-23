Peter Grant / Wall Road Journal:
CoStar, which supplies industrial actual property data and analytics, says it can purchase Homesnap, an app that improves actual property agent workflows, for $250M — Buy would mark the corporate’s first important step into residential knowledge — CoStar Group, Inc., one of many world’s largest suppliers …
CoStar, which supplies industrial actual property data and analytics, says it can purchase Homesnap, an app that improves actual property agent workflows, for $250M (Peter Grant/Wall Road Journal)
Peter Grant / Wall Road Journal: