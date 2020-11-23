Home Tech CoStar, which supplies industrial actual property data and analytics, says it can...

CoStar, which supplies industrial actual property data and analytics, says it can purchase Homesnap, an app that improves actual property agent workflows, for $250M (Peter Grant/Wall Road Journal)

By
Olivia Blevins
-
3
0


Peter Grant / Wall Road Journal:

CoStar, which supplies industrial actual property data and analytics, says it can purchase Homesnap, an app that improves actual property agent workflows, for $250M  —  Buy would mark the corporate’s first important step into residential knowledge  —  CoStar Group, Inc., one of many world’s largest suppliers …

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR