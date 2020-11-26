Home Tech CoStar Group: Amazon, Fb, Apple, Alphabet, and Microsoft collectively occupy round 589M...

CoStar Group: Amazon, Fb, Apple, Alphabet, and Microsoft collectively occupy round 589M sq. toes of US actual property, up 5x from a decade in the past (Konrad Putzier/Wall Road Journal)

By
Olivia Blevins
-
6
0


Konrad Putzier / Wall Road Journal:

CoStar Group: Amazon, Fb, Apple, Alphabet, and Microsoft collectively occupy round 589M sq. toes of US actual property, up 5x from a decade in the past  —  Tech’s hovering property demand has been principally a boon for cities, though it has fueled some issues over rising rents and gentrification

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR