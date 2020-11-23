Corruption Trial of Ex-President Sarkozy Opens in France

PARIS — The previous French president Nicolas Sarkozy appeared in a Paris courtroom on Monday to face fees of corruption and influence-peddling, as years of his drawn-out authorized entanglements got here to a head regardless of his enduring affect and recognition on the best.

Mr. Sarkozy, 65, who was president of France from 2007 to 2012, arrived on the most important courthouse in Paris below tight safety and with out speaking to a crowd of reporters gathered there. He’s accused of making an attempt to illegally get hold of data on one other authorized case in opposition to him from a choose in return for guarantees to make use of his affect to safe a prestigious job for the choose.

Just one different president in current French historical past has been placed on trial: Jacques Chirac, who was convicted in 2011 for embezzling and misusing public funds when he was mayor of Paris. Mr. Chirac was the primary French head of state to face trial since Marshal Philippe Pétain was discovered responsible of treason on the finish of World Battle II for collaborating with Nazi Germany.

Mr. Chirac, nevertheless, was tried in absentia due to his poor psychological well being.

Underneath French legislation, an individual convicted of corruption can resist 10 years in jail and a fantastic of 1 million euros, or about $1.2 million, whereas affect peddling could be punished by as much as 5 years in jail and a €500,000 fantastic.