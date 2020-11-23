Corruption Trial of Ex-President Sarkozy Opens in France

PARIS — The previous French president Nicolas Sarkozy appeared in a Paris courtroom on Monday to face fees of corruption and influence-peddling, as years of his drawn-out authorized entanglements got here to a head regardless of his enduring affect and recognition on the best.
Mr. Sarkozy, 65, who was president of France from 2007 to 2012, arrived on the most important courthouse in Paris below tight safety and with out speaking to a crowd of reporters gathered there. He’s accused of making an attempt to illegally get hold of data on one other authorized case in opposition to him from a choose in return for guarantees to make use of his affect to safe a prestigious job for the choose.
Just one different president in current French historical past has been placed on trial: Jacques Chirac, who was convicted in 2011 for embezzling and misusing public funds when he was mayor of Paris. Mr. Chirac was the primary French head of state to face trial since Marshal Philippe Pétain was discovered responsible of treason on the finish of World Battle II for collaborating with Nazi Germany.
Mr. Chirac, nevertheless, was tried in absentia due to his poor psychological well being.
Underneath French legislation, an individual convicted of corruption can resist 10 years in jail and a fantastic of 1 million euros, or about $1.2 million, whereas affect peddling could be punished by as much as 5 years in jail and a €500,000 fantastic.
The trial, initially scheduled to final till Dec. 10, could possibly be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Legal professionals for Gilbert Azibert — the 73-year-old choose who stands accused of involvement within the corruption case alongside Mr. Sarkozy and his lawyer, Thierry Herzog — say he’s an excessive amount of in danger from the virus due to coronary heart and respiratory points to attend classes in court docket.
After a brief listening to, the court docket suspended the proceedings and deferred a ruling on a possible postponement till Thursday, when a medical report on Mr. Azibert is due.
Mr. Sarkozy, a combative conservative politician who lost his bid for re-election in 2012 and whose comeback try failed in 2016, has denied wrongdoing in a posh internet of economic impropriety circumstances which have plagued him since he left workplace.
Final month, prosecutors added a new charge in one of many longest-running and most severe circumstances in opposition to him, involving accusations that his 2007 campaign received illegal Libyan financing from the regime of the now-dead strongman Col. Muammar el-Qaddafi.
Mr. Sarkozy has been charged in that case, however leaks within the French information media point out there’s little concrete proof to date of his direct involvement within the alleged financing scheme, and one of many key witnesses recently recanted a few of his accusations in opposition to the previous president.
“How lengthy are we going to make use of taxpayer cash to attempt to show by all means potential that I’m corrupt?” an offended Mr. Sarkozy said on the news channel BFM TV in an interview this month.
“The French should know, whether or not you want me or not — I’ve many flaws and possibly made many errors — I’m not a criminal,” he added.
The case that began Monday, often called the “wiretapping affair,” is the primary in opposition to him to lastly attain trial, as Mr. Sarkozy — previously a lawyer — has used each authorized recourse obtainable to him to attract out proceedings.
Though the circumstances are separate, the wiretapping affair emerged from the Libya inquiry, which started in 2013 and had led investigators to position wiretaps on telephones belonging to Mr. Sarkozy and Mr. Herzog, his lawyer.
Via the wiretaps, prosecutors say, investigators found in 2014 that Mr. Sarkozy and Mr. Herzog had been utilizing secret cellphone traces and that the 2 had mentioned methods of acquiring confidential details about one other case involving the previous president that was being dealt with by France’s high appeals court docket.
Prosecutors say Mr. Sarkozy sought to illegally get hold of data from Mr. Azibert, then a Justice of the Peace on the court docket, together with by promising to make use of his affect to safe a job for the choose in Monaco.
The job by no means materialized, however below French legislation, prosecutors don’t have to show {that a} corrupt deal was carried out to safe a conviction — solely that one was agreed upon. Mr. Herzog, 65, and Mr. Azibert additionally deny any wrongdoing.
Paul-Albert Iweins, one in all Mr. Herzog’s legal professionals, stated the wiretaps of the conversations between Mr. Sarkozy and Mr. Herzog had been a violation of lawyer-client confidentiality and that the discussions between Mr. Herzog and Mr. Azibert had been mere conversations between pals.
“All of that is little bits of sentences that had been taken out of context,” Mr. Iweins told Franceinfo radio on Monday.
Mr. Sarkozy is scheduled to face trial subsequent 12 months in one other case involving his 2012 marketing campaign during which he has been charged with exceeding strict limits on campaign spending. Different circumstances in opposition to Mr. Sarkozy have been dropped, together with one during which we was accused of manipulating the heiress to the L’Oréal cosmetics fortune into financing his 2007 marketing campaign.
Regardless of his authorized woes, Mr. Sarkozy stays on good phrases with President Emmanuel Macron, who has not too long ago mirrored his powerful stances on points like crime and immigration, even making Gérald Darmanin, a former protégé of Mr. Sarkozy, his inside minister.
And whereas Mr. Sarkozy denies that he has new political ambitions — “politics is now not my concern at present,” he instructed BFM TV this month — he nonetheless holds appreciable sway on the French proper, with agency assist from his political get together, Les Républicains, and an unparalleled means to affect its base.
Final summer season, Mr. Sarkozy’s newest ebook, a mirrored image on the primary years of his presidency, was a finest vendor, and he’s recurrently swarmed for autographs and selfies throughout ebook signings.