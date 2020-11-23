Company companies platform Modern lands $4 million in new funding – TechCrunch

Sleek, the company companies platform that helps entrepreneurs launch and run new firms in Singapore and Hong Kong, has raised $4 million.

The brand new funding was led by SEEDS Capital, the funding arm of presidency company Enterprise Singapore. Returning traders MI8 Restricted and Pierre Lorinet additionally participated, together with Singapore Fintech Affiliation co-founder Varun Mittal as a part of Sequoia Capital’s scout program.

Sleek co-founder and chief development officer Adrien Barthel advised TechCrunch that the funding is a part of Modern’s seed spherical and brings the startup’s whole raised up to now to $7 million. It can begin elevating a Collection A subsequent 12 months.

Based three years in the past by Barthel and Julien Labruyere, Modern first started providing on-line company companies, together with firm incorporation, compliance, digital accounting and tax submitting, in Singapore earlier than increasing into Hong Kong. Modern now serves greater than 3,000 firms, starting from particular person consultants to SMEs, startups and funding autos for funds, Barthel stated.

Modern is considered one of a number of cloud-based company companies platforms targeted on Singapore and/or Hong Kong, the place rules make it simpler to include firms and file taxes on-line, which have lately raised new enterprise capital funding. Others embody Lanturn, Osome and Bluemeg. These startups had been initially launched to cut back the quantity of money and time spent on performing operational duties, however the COVID-19 pandemic has elevated demand for his or her companies.

“We’re comfortable to see different digital initiatives arising round us,” Barthel advised TechCrunch. “The market is extensive sufficient for us to evolve on completely different positioning, and we’re solely beginning to see conventional corporations taking a look at embracing the usage of know-how.”

Whereas Modern’s friends additionally supply secretarial, accounting and tax companies, Barthel stated his firm’s imaginative and prescient “is to change into the entrepreneur’s working system, by going past that frequent service floor and constructing a spread of companies which can be right here to suit all entrepreneurs’ wants.”

For instance, it lately launched an digital signature app known as SleekSign that has digitized 145,000 signatures up to now, added payroll companies and launched a company insurance coverage desk. Barthel stated extra product releases are deliberate for the tip of this 12 months and the primary quarter of 2021.

Along with rising its roster of companies for entrepreneurs, Modern additionally plans to broaden into new markets the place rules additionally mesh properly with its digital companies.

“Our platform being frequent legislation pleasant, we’re taking a look at such jurisdictions with consideration, equivalent to Australia, the UK and North America,’ stated Barthel. “We’re additionally carefully taking a look at a number of regional markets in Southeast Asia the place regulatory frameworks are evolving and accepting progressively the usage of know-how for governance administration and accounting.”