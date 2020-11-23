Coronavirus Briefing: What Occurred Right this moment

Scapegoating social gatherings

With Thanksgiving on the horizon, politicians and public well being officers have warned towards gatherings amongst household and associates, calling them a significant driver of recent coronavirus infections. And they’re proper that it is best to decrease your threat this week.

Knowledge on infections, nonetheless, means that the biggest drivers of infections are not small gatherings, but rather the usual culprits: long-term care amenities, meals processing vegetation, prisons, eating places and bars.

So why have social gatherings turn out to be such a well-liked goal for politicians? Partly as a result of they’re the trail of least resistance.

For some politicians, it’s simpler to level to the person actions of personal residents somewhat than enact the politically fraught public well being guidelines that will truly make a distinction, like closing companies and mandating mask-wearing.