Coronavirus Briefing: What Occurred Right this moment

Scapegoating social gatherings
With Thanksgiving on the horizon, politicians and public well being officers have warned towards gatherings amongst household and associates, calling them a significant driver of recent coronavirus infections. And they’re proper that it is best to decrease your threat this week.
Knowledge on infections, nonetheless, means that the biggest drivers of infections are not small gatherings, but rather the usual culprits: long-term care amenities, meals processing vegetation, prisons, eating places and bars.
So why have social gatherings turn out to be such a well-liked goal for politicians? Partly as a result of they’re the trail of least resistance.
For some politicians, it’s simpler to level to the person actions of personal residents somewhat than enact the politically fraught public well being guidelines that will truly make a distinction, like closing companies and mandating mask-wearing.
In some states, this disconnect is resulting in draconian insurance policies that aren’t backed by science. Vermont, for instance, has prohibited neighbors from assembly for a socially distanced and masked stroll, however is letting them dine indoors at eating places earlier than 10 p.m. Minnesota has barred individuals from totally different households from assembly indoors and outside, despite the fact that proof has constantly proven outside occasions to be comparatively secure.
My colleague Apoorva Mandavilli, who reported this story for The Occasions, mentioned the takeaway shouldn’t be that celebrating Thanksgiving is secure this yr.
“What the story is saying is that social gatherings are usually not the first supply of the unfold,” Apoorva mentioned. “However we are able to additionally do our half, and particularly now that we’re within the scenario the place the virus is in all places, actually, staying house is the most secure factor to do.”
Extra good vaccine information
The drugmaker AstraZeneca introduced that an early evaluation of late-stage scientific trials showed that its coronavirus vaccine was effective in stopping Covid-19. The outcomes counsel that the world might quickly have three efficient vaccines, after Pfizer and Moderna introduced constructive end result this month.
Scientists from AstraZeneca, which has been growing the vaccine with the College of Oxford, mentioned there have been no critical issues of safety with its product — a reassuring signal after trials had been briefly paused this fall when a participant developed a neurological sickness.
Individuals within the firm’s trial got considered one of two regimens: both a half-dose adopted by a full dose a month later, or two full doses a month aside. Researchers found that the half-dose routine was 90 % efficient, whereas the double full-dose routine was solely 62 %, for a mean effectiveness of 70 %.
Nonetheless, it could be tough to check how effectively AstraZeneca’s vaccine works with these by Pfizer and Moderna, as a result of the businesses took totally different approaches to evaluating them. Researchers for AstraZeneca counted infections by swabbing individuals weekly. That almost definitely would have turned up extra infections than the trials run by Moderna and Pfizer, which examined solely individuals who developed coronavirus signs.
One distinction does stand out: AstraZeneca’s vaccine prices about $4, a fraction of the value of the others, and the corporate has pledged to make it obtainable at value around the globe till no less than July.
Resurgences
9 states — Arizona, California, Delaware, Louisiana, Maryland, New Hampshire, New Mexico, Pennsylvania and Vermont — are reporting greater than twice as many new cases a day as they did two weeks ago. Officers warn that it’s going to solely worsen if individuals disregard warnings about journey and gatherings throughout the holidays.
In New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced new restrictions and issued a grim warning that the state was on monitor for an extra resurgence of the virus.
Bulgaria, after implementing a strict lockdown within the spring and largely containing the unfold of the virus, is now confronting a surge in infections that’s straining an already underfunded well being care system.
Seoul is closing nightclubs and banning late-night restaurant dining as South Korea tightens pointers to battle an uptick in infections.
Here’s a roundup of restrictions in all 50 states.
What else we’re following
What you’re doing
We’re not capable of safely journey to go to our 4 grownup children on the West Coast, or their grandma in Ohio, for the vacations. So one of many issues we plan on doing collectively is planting a pink amaryllis flower bulb indoors on Thanksgiving. (We mailed them to every residence.) We will preserve monitor of how they’re rising and blooming by way of these darkest months of the yr.
— Malinda Bergamini Chapman, Ticonderoga, N.Y.
