Coronavirus Briefing: What Occurred In the present day

“It suggests we might have some respiratory room, and which will assist each nation get again on its toes, when it comes to the financial system and holding its inhabitants protected,” Apoorva mentioned. “It additionally signifies that we may very well be capable of comprise this pandemic a little bit ahead of we had fearful.”

American pushback

With greater than 150,000 virus instances each day, the nation is shutting down once more.

California, Washington State and Oregon have closed indoor eating, amongst different measures. The mayor of Chicago instituted a brand new stay-at-home order, and Philadelphia’s mayor slapped a ban on most indoor gatherings as a part of new sweeping laws.

Cue the resistance.

The backlash to virus restrictions that the country experienced in the spring is as soon as once more cropping up. Resistance has been particularly fierce in Michigan, the place Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, halted the operation of casinos, film theaters and in-person studying at excessive colleges and schools for 3 weeks starting Wednesday. A Republican state legislator rapidly known as for her to be impeached, and Dr. Scott Atlas, President Trump’s coronavirus adviser, urged individuals within the state to “stand up” in protest.

In Oregon, after Gov. Kate Brown, a Democrat, restricted social gatherings to 6 individuals and threatened fines or arrests to those that don’t comply, the Republican chairwoman of a board of county commissioners posted a message on Facebook that read: “My household will rejoice Thanksgiving dinner with as many household and mates as I can discover. Gov Brown is WRONG to order in any other case.”

But it surely’s not simply Democrats who’re experiencing blowback. Gov. Mike DeWine of Ohio, a Republican, ordered a curfew at present on companies from 10 p.m. till 5 a.m. However even earlier than he made any announcement, Mr. Trump issued a warning on Twitter, suggesting that he would possibly help a main challenger towards the Republican governor.

For different Republican governors, the value of inaction whereas their hospitals are pushed to the restrict is simply too excessive. After resisting masks mandates, the governors of Utah, North Dakota, Iowa and West Virginia have reversed course in recent days and called on residents to cover their faces.