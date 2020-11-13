Coronavirus Briefing: What Occurred Immediately

Circumstances surge, and states go into lockdown
The autumn coronavirus surge within the U.S. is at a harmful inflection level, with circumstances spiking throughout a large swath of the nation.
“What separates this second is each the breadth of the wrestle proper now across the nation, in addition to the suddenness with which case numbers are going up,” mentioned our colleague Mitch Smith, who tracks the coronavirus for The Occasions.
Final Wednesday, the U.S. topped 100,000 day by day circumstances for the primary time. Eight days later, that quantity was as much as greater than 163,000. Thirty-seven states set weekly case data in the previous couple of days, and 32 states — from Alaska to New Hampshire — hit that mark once more yesterday.
“In the event you take a look at the bar charts of circumstances in several states, quite a lot of them proper now seem like straight upward traces,” Mitch mentioned. “And we don’t know the place that goes.”
Mitch instructed us he was most fearful for the Midwest, from Nebraska north to Canada and east to Chicago. The close to future seems extremely darkish for cities like Chicago, Milwaukee, Omaha, Des Moines and Minneapolis, the place hospital beds are filling up and circumstances proceed to rise.
So far as brilliant spots, there actually aren’t any, Mitch mentioned. The one constructive improvement, when you may name it that, is that populous states like Florida, California and New York are usually not deteriorating as quickly as different locations — though the state of affairs in these states can be getting worse.
In his first public address since losing his re-election bid, President Trump made no acknowledgment of the unbelievable surge in coronavirus circumstances gripping the nation. Due to the vacuum of leadership at the federal level, native elected officers throughout the nation are begging residents to alter their conduct, instituting contemporary restrictions and warning of extra modifications on the horizon.
Gov. Kate Brown positioned Oregon in a partial lockdown for 2 weeks, shuttering gyms and restaurant eating and capping social gatherings at six folks. In New Mexico, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham issued a “keep at house” order, asking folks to shelter in place apart from important journeys, starting Monday and lasting two weeks.
The governors of California and Washington urged their residents right this moment to keep away from all nonessential interstate journey, whereas the mayor of New York City warned that public schools may shut as early as Monday.
Elsewhere within the nation, as case numbers attain terrifying heights, states, counties and cities are contemplating economically devastating lockdowns to stop hospitals from changing into overwhelmed.
The well being care system specifically — as Ed Wong of the Atlantic reported right this moment — is under intense strain.
“The nation, for a lot of months, has seen constant transmission, constant an infection, constant struggling, and constant demise,” Mitch mentioned. “However what we haven’t seen, in a widespread method, will not be having the ability to absolutely assist folks. And given what we’re listening to from docs and governors, I concern that’s the place we could possibly be heading.”
How guidelines are altering in your state
As circumstances have exploded within the U.S., governors have undertaken a flurry of actions to attempt to sluggish the unfold of the virus. Simply this week, Utah and Ohio, each states led by Republican governors, have mandated masks statewide. The governor of Iowa, Kim Reynolds, has lengthy resisted a masks mandate, however this week she ordered that masks be worn at giant gatherings.
The New York Occasions is monitoring coronavirus restrictions on the state stage, together with which companies are open or closed — and whether or not officers require masks or advocate or order staying at house. Here are the latest rule changes in your state.
Giving thanks, safely
Well being officers are dreading Thanksgiving this 12 months, because the surging virus threatens to develop into even worse due to interstate journey and huge household gatherings.
The Occasions has assembled steering on tips on how to navigate this 12 months’s vacation season when you plan to journey, from the types of coronavirus tests available for vacationers to tips on how to choose the safest seat on a plane. In the event you’re visiting family, it is best to anticipate to enter quarantine, with strict statewide requirements. (As a reminder, specialists typically recommend two weeks for a secure quarantine. So for Thanksgiving, it is best to have began yesterday.)
For college students, who might not have the choice to remain on campus, it’s essential to isolate themselves even when they check unfavourable for the virus earlier than touring. “Their arrival on Wednesday with plans to see grandma on Thursday may pose an enormous danger,” David Rubin, a pediatrician and public well being professional on the College of Pennsylvania, instructed our colleagues.
The precise Thanksgiving meal ought to look considerably completely different this 12 months, experts advised, with numerous contemporary air (by open home windows or by internet hosting the meal exterior), a small visitor listing and as brief a celebration as attainable. The Occasions’s Tara Parker-Pope writes that each one friends ought to put on masks each time they’re not consuming and may all use separate utensils.
You may be weighing whether or not to skip the household gathering altogether, and tips on how to break that information to a upset relative. That dialog ought to occur as quickly as attainable, experts told the Times’s Christina Caron. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s high infectious-disease professional, instructed Tara that his three grownup daughters had determined to skip the vacations this 12 months to keep away from placing him and his spouse in danger. “You don’t wish to be the Grinch that stole Thanksgiving,” he mentioned. “However this might not be the time to have a giant household gathering.”
Resurgences
In Illinois, the place greater than 75,000 circumstances have emerged previously week, Gov. J.B. Pritzker suggested that he could soon impose a stay-at-home order, and he scolded native officers for not implementing masks guidelines and restrictions on companies.
Sweden, the place a second wave is starting take form, registered 4,658 cases yesterday, slightly below the day by day report it set final week, Reuters stories.
In South Korea, which reported 191 circumstances, its largest day by day soar in 70 days, the federal government started fining people who don’t wear masks in public, The Related Press stories.
Puerto Rico will activate the National Guard to assist implement a curfew aimed toward curbing the virus, The A.P. stories.
What else we’re following
What you’re doing
Nicely, what a wonderful 14 days right here in Melbourne! Zero new Covid-19 circumstances and 0 deaths. We’re all near tears with pleasure. After a horrendous error with quarantine points for residents getting back from different nations infested with the virus a couple of months in the past, which brought on an infinite outbreak of Covid-19, we are actually in an exquisite place. It took 115 days of lockdown, obligatory masks sporting (nonetheless imposed for the foreseeable future) and social distancing. The figurative metal band round Melbourne has now been lifted, and we will all dance within the sunshine across the state.
— Deborah McMillan, Melbourne, Australia
