Coronavirus Briefing: What Occurred Immediately

The New York Occasions is monitoring coronavirus restrictions on the state stage, together with which companies are open or closed — and whether or not officers require masks or advocate or order staying at house. Here are the latest rule changes in your state.

Giving thanks, safely

Well being officers are dreading Thanksgiving this 12 months, because the surging virus threatens to develop into even worse due to interstate journey and huge household gatherings.

The Occasions has assembled steering on tips on how to navigate this 12 months’s vacation season when you plan to journey, from the types of coronavirus tests available for vacationers to tips on how to choose the safest seat on a plane. In the event you’re visiting family, it is best to anticipate to enter quarantine, with strict statewide requirements. (As a reminder, specialists typically recommend two weeks for a secure quarantine. So for Thanksgiving, it is best to have began yesterday.)

For college students, who might not have the choice to remain on campus, it’s essential to isolate themselves even when they check unfavourable for the virus earlier than touring. “Their arrival on Wednesday with plans to see grandma on Thursday may pose an enormous danger,” David Rubin, a pediatrician and public well being professional on the College of Pennsylvania, instructed our colleagues.

The precise Thanksgiving meal ought to look considerably completely different this 12 months, experts advised, with numerous contemporary air (by open home windows or by internet hosting the meal exterior), a small visitor listing and as brief a celebration as attainable. The Occasions’s Tara Parker-Pope writes that each one friends ought to put on masks each time they’re not consuming and may all use separate utensils.

You may be weighing whether or not to skip the household gathering altogether, and tips on how to break that information to a upset relative. That dialog ought to occur as quickly as attainable, experts told the Times’s Christina Caron. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s high infectious-disease professional, instructed Tara that his three grownup daughters had determined to skip the vacations this 12 months to keep away from placing him and his spouse in danger. “You don’t wish to be the Grinch that stole Thanksgiving,” he mentioned. “However this might not be the time to have a giant household gathering.”