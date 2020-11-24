Coronavirus Briefing: What Occurred Immediately

Day 1 for Joe Biden

President-elect Joe Biden’s battle towards the coronavirus formally started in the present day.

Mr. Biden’s pandemic response plan had been held up by the Trump administration’s refusal to authorize the transition of presidential energy. However that modified yesterday when the federal authorities lastly signed off on the beginning of the transition, unlocking funds, gear and authorities information to the incoming president.

So what occurs now?

One of many first issues that Mr. Biden will do to confront the pandemic is dispatch what are known as “landing teams” to the Division of Well being and Human Companies, the Facilities for Illness Management and Prevention, and the Meals and Drug Administration. The groups can be given huge briefing books that element practically every part the companies have been engaged on for the previous 4 years. (They usually can expect a friendly reception at the agencies, notably amongst scientists whom Mr. Trump has criticized for years, write my colleagues Sheila Kaplan and Ron DePasquale.)

On the F.D.A., the touchdown staff might want to rise up to hurry on a deliberate vaccine rollout, in addition to promising vaccine candidates and therapeutics on the horizon.

When the touchdown groups arrive on the C.D.C., probably the most urgent points can be taking up a public schooling marketing campaign, now in development, to steer the general public to belief — and to take — the vaccine as soon as it turns into broadly obtainable.