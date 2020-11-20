ContextLogic, proprietor of cellular commerce app Want, recordsdata for an IPO, says Want had 108M MAUs and income of $1.75B for the primary 9 months of 2020, up 32% YoY (Alex Wilhelm/TechCrunch)

Alex Wilhelm / TechCrunch:
ContextLogic, proprietor of cellular commerce app Want, recordsdata for an IPO, says Want had 108M MAUs and income of $1.75B for the primary 9 months of 2020, up 32% YoY — This morning Want, a well known cellular ecommerce startup, filed to go public. It joins Affirm, Airbnb, and Roblox in submitting …
